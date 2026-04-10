Binter flight between Madeira and Porto Santo is cancelled again.

First the second day Binter cancels flights to and from Porto Santo.

Binter’s first flight this Friday between Madeira and Porto Santo was once again cancelled, without any explanation being given to passengers.

Also on Thursday, another flight from the airline bound for Porto Santo was cancelled without explanation.

This Friday morning, the cancellation occurred due to adverse weather conditions, namely strong winds affecting the archipelago, leaving dozens of passengers stranded in both directions.

The situation has generated discontent among the affected passengers, who are now awaiting clarification and the normalization of air connections.

Also noted is the Ferry has also been cancelled for these two days.

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