‘Sirena’ joined five mega-yachts in the port of Funchal.

The ship ‘Sirena’ is docked in the port of Funchal, where it arrived this morning with 623 passengers and 396 crew members, coming from the port of Leixões. It is joined by five mega-yachts, which are repositioning themselves from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, and which will spend the night in the city.

The ‘Sirena’ is undertaking an 11-day cruise between Lisbon and Barcelona, ​​which began on April 24th and ends on May 5th. After La Palma, it will continue to Fuerteventura, Morocco (Agadir and Casablanca) and mainland Spain (Cádiz, Motril, Alicante and Barcelona).

Regarding the mega-yachts, the ‘Alalunga’ and the ‘Lunasea’ are currently in Madeira, having arrived on Saturday and scheduled to depart for Gibraltar on Tuesday. The ‘Ocean Z’, the ‘Amore’, and the ‘Apsara’ arrived today.

In Porto Santo, at the end of the day and for the night, the ‘Hanseatic Nature’ will be waiting. The ship has 223 passengers and 171 crew members, and was in Funchal over the weekend. It is on a 13-day cruise between Seville, Spain, and Ponta Delgada, Azores. It departs on Tuesday at 5 pm for the island of Santa Maria, Azores.

From Diário Notícias

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