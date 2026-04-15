Tourist injured after falling 5 meters on the Promenade of Reis Magos.

A foreign man, whose age could not be determined, was injured after falling about four to five meters onto the stones of the Reis Magos promenade in Caniço this morning.

Three fire engines from the Santa Cruz Fire Brigade were mobilized to the scene, as well as the mountain rescue team from the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR).

Upon arrival, the victim was conscious but confused, complaining of pain in various parts of his body. After being assisted and stabilized at the scene, the man was transported to the hospital for evaluation and medical treatment.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...