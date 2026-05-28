A court has ordered a tourist to leave Madeira after an assault, robbery, and disturbances in Funchal

Suspect arrested for robbery also tried to throw a passenger overboard during a trip on the Lobo Marinho.

The man detained by the Public Security Police (PSP) on suspicion of a violent robbery that occurred on Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal, was ordered by the courts to leave the Autonomous Region of Madeira within five days.

In a statement, the PSP (Public Security Police) reports that the defendant was subjected to several coercive measures after being brought before a judge for his first hearing, including daily reporting to the PSP and a ban on remaining or circulating in public areas between 5 pm and 8 am.

As reported by DIÁRIO in its Wednesday print edition, the Madeira Regional Command of the PSP (Public Security Police) explains that the case dates back to the morning of May 25th, when a complaint was received regarding the theft of a mobile phone from a 25-year-old Swiss tourist, who was allegedly “violently assaulted”.

“Investigative efforts to locate the suspect were immediately undertaken by the Funchal Police Division, involving officers from the Funchal Police Station and the Criminal Investigation Squad,” the statement said, adding that the collaboration of a witness was crucial for the rapid identification of the suspect. “Based on footage collected by a witness who assisted the victim, it was possible to guide the police search and locate the suspect in a hotel in Funchal,” the statement indicated.

After confirming the individual’s identity and gathering essential information for the production of evidence, “highlighting the images from the CCTV cameras of the Funchal public video surveillance system,” the suspect was placed under arrest, and the PSP issued an arrest warrant outside of flagrant offense, for presentation to a first judicial interrogation.

However, the PSP (Public Security Police) points out that the arrest report for robbery was supplemented by a report prepared by the Maritime Police which described “disturbances caused by the suspect on the Lobo Marinho ferry during the return trip from Porto Santo, where he allegedly got into a fight with another passenger and tried to throw him overboard, only failing to do so due to the intervention of other passengers.”

The police further added that, at the time of the arrest, the suspect was “harassing three guests at the hotel where he was staying, who, although not wanting to file a complaint, were quite frightened.”

From Diario Notícias

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