Strong waves and swells prompt warning from FrenteMarFunchal

This situation could continue for a few days as it has in the past, Praia Formosa is a danger spot for this and we have already seen tourists in difficulty this week.

FrenteMar Funchal has issued a warning about the high risk of levadias (sudden sea surge) and strong waves at the various sea access points of the bathing complexes under its management, due to adverse sea conditions.

In a statement published on social media, the organization calls for “extra caution” and recommends that people stay away from the coastline to avoid dangerous situations.

“The force of the sea can be unpredictable and dangerous,” he emphasizes.

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