Deadly accident on the expressway caused by a collision that threw a couple against the guardrails.

A near-miss collision between two motorcycles ended tragically on Monday night on the Via Rápida highway in the Santo António area of ​​Funchal, after one of the motorcycles veered off the road and threw its two occupants against the guardrails.

According to a source from the Regional Command of the PSP (Public Security Police), only one of the motorcycles involved lost control following the collision. The 34-year-old man and the 24-year-old woman, who were riding on that vehicle, died at the scene.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 11:00 PM on the Via Rápida highway, as reported by JM at the time.

Firefighters from Funchal, members of the PSP (Public Security Police) and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) were present at the scene.

From Jornal Madeira

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