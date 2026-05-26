A speedboat intercepted near Madeira was seized on suspicion of drug trafficking

The high-speed vessel (EAV) rescued last night by the NRP Zaire, about 30 nautical miles from Madeira, was seized by the Maritime Police on suspicion of possible links to maritime drug trafficking.

As reported by DIÁRIO yesterday, the five crew members of the vessel, four Moroccan citizens and one Spaniard, were rescued in an operation conducted by a Portuguese Navy ship, after being detected at sea off the coast of the region.

However, after the rescue, the elements of the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal carried out police investigations, “having verified characteristics and indications compatible with vessels usually used in drug trafficking by sea, which is why this vessel was seized,” the note states.

It should also be noted that, according to the National Maritime Authority, this is the first seizure of an EAV at sea since the entry into force of Decree-Law No. 43/2026, of February 16, which establishes the respective sanctioning regime.

From Diário Notícias

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