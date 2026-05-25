Two fatalities in accident on the expressway

Photo Emanuel Jesus.

Two people died on Monday night following a serious motorcycle accident on the VR1 highway, in the Funchal-Câmara de Lobos direction, near the Madalenas exit.

According to what JM found out, the two victims were found far from where the motorcycle was located.

Several emergency services are on site, as well as the EMIR (Emergency Medical Intervention Team).

Both lanes of traffic are heavily congested, and the PSP (Public Security Police) is directing vehicles to leave even before the accident site.

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