Primark will invest €45 million and create 300 new jobs in Portugal by 2027, none of which will be in Madeira.

Primark is not confirmed to be coming to Madeira.

Primark will invest €45 million and create 300 jobs by the summer of 2027 in four new stores in Castelo Branco, Porto, Setúbal and Vila Nova de Gaia, and in the expansion of its existing store in Forum Coimbra.

In an interview with the Lusa news agency, the sales director of Primark in Portugal and Spain recalled that “this announcement continues the €40 million investment announced in June 2024, which has already resulted in the opening of new stores in Montijo, Guimarães and Viseu, with the opening of the Covilhã store planned for later this year”.

“Overall, this represents a very significant expansion of our presence in Portugal, and by the summer of 2027, we will have 18 stores in the country,” Nelson Ribeiro pointed out.

The official highlighted the opening of Primark’s first street-level store in Portugal, in the historic Palladium building on Rua de Santa Catarina in Porto, as “one of the most significant milestones” of this plan.

“For us, this is an important step, because it allows us to bring the Primark experience to the heart of the city and be even closer to our customers in their daily lives,” he said, highlighting the Palladium as “an emblematic building with a very unique identity,” where the brand is “working with great care to respect” the heritage it represents.

Regarding the current Primark store in Forum Coimbra, Nelson Ribeiro explained the expansion by stating that it is “one of the busiest and most popular in the country”.

This investment by the Irish brand in Portugal is part of a larger plan worth 85 million euros in the Iberian Peninsula, which also includes the opening of a new store in Spain and the renovation of 11 existing stores.

Currently, Primark has 13 stores and more than 1,800 employees in Portugal, from 10 different nationalities.

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