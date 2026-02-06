Strong sea swells cause damage at Praia Formosa

The strong sea swell recorded during the early hours of this morning caused considerable damage to the coastline of Praia Formosa, in Funchal, leaving visible marks along the public seafront promenade and access roads to the bathing area.

Images captured early this morning illustrate a scene of degradation along the pedestrian path by the sea, with the pavement covered in debris, stones, and sand dragged by the force of the waves. In the lower part of the beach, the wooden access structures are damaged or misaligned.

According to witnesses at the scene, “in addition to damage to the access to the wooden pier, the sea even surged onto the public seafront promenade,” a situation that likely occurred during periods of peak wave intensity.

