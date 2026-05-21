The Court of Appeal overturns its decision in ‘Operation Zarco’ and finds strong evidence of corruption.

The NOW channel reported that the Lisbon Court of Appeal has confirmed the existence of strong evidence of corruption within the scope of the so-called “Operation Zarco,” an investigation launched on January 24, 2024, which involved approximately 130 searches in Madeira, the Azores, and mainland Portugal.

According to the same source, the now-known ruling alters the assessment made by the investigating judge, who in February 2024 had downplayed the evidence gathered in the investigation. The decision follows a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice, which annulled the coercive measures and ordered a new assessment by the Court of Appeal.

The case involves former mayor Pedro Calado, and businessmen Avelino Farinha and Custódio Correia.

One of the defendants is charged with three counts of receiving or offering bribes, one count of passive corruption, and one count of aggravated tax fraud.

Another defendant is accused of the crime of active corruption, and a third of offering or receiving undue advantage.

Despite this change, the defendants remain subject only to a Statement of Identity and Residence.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading…