Fire destroys third floor of tourist accommodation in Funchal.

The fire that broke out this afternoon in a local accommodation establishment on Rua da Queimada de Cima, in the center of Funchal, mobilized a total of 34 personnel, including firefighters and PSP officers, in an operation considered quick and effective by the authorities.

According to Simão Santos, deputy commander of the Funchal Fire Brigade, the alert was received at 2:09 PM and the first team arrived at the scene “in a prompt intervention” at 2:11 PM.

The fire originated on the third floor of a local accommodation building, where no one was inside. In the final stages, the authorities were unable to formally identify the owner of the property, with only information suggesting they may be outside of Madeira.

Firefighters from Funchal and Madeira Volunteer Firefighters were involved in fighting the flames, in a joint operation that Simão Santos highlighted as an example of “good cooperation” between the two corps. In addition to the 26 firefighters mobilized, eight PSP officers were also present at the scene, ensuring the safety of the intervention.

Despite the intensity of the flames and the thick column of smoke visible in downtown Funchal, there were no victims, with only the evacuation of surrounding buildings being necessary. Firefighters inspected adjacent compartments to ensure there was no risk of the fire spreading to other nearby buildings.

Although the fire was confined to the third floor of the building, the affected room was rendered uninhabitable. In addition to the relevant authorities, the Vice-President of the Funchal Municipal Council, Carlos Rodrigues, and the President of the Sé Parish Council, Fabrícia Teixeira, were present at the scene.

The authorities will now proceed with standard procedures, including formally identifying the owner and determining the cause of the incident. The fire was finally declared extinguished at 2:34 PM.

From Diário Notícias

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