Vereda do Pico do Areeiro reopens on June 26th

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) informs, through a press release, that the classified trail PR1 – Vereda do Pico do Areeiro will be fully open to the public, without any access restrictions or calendar limitations, from June 26th.

Until that date, the current operating model will remain in place, allowing visitors to enjoy the trail while the ongoing improvement works are completed. Therefore, until June 25th, PR1 will remain closed from Monday to Thursday, and open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

From June 26th onwards, the route will be accessible daily, maintaining the one-way traffic regime between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo, as defined within the management and safety measures implemented after the landslide that occurred at the site.

However, the ICFCN states that a temporary interruption of the use of the trail will be necessary during the month of September, for the installation of a walkway in one of the areas under intervention. Therefore, PR1 will be closed on September 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th, as well as on September 21st and 22nd.

Once this work is completed, the route will resume its regular operation without further interruptions, as the remaining work can be carried out while the trail is open to the public.

“IFCN reminds that access to PR1 remains subject to mandatory prior registration, and those interested should make their reservation through the Simplifica platform. Bookings for the periods now available can be made from Monday, June 1st,” it also states.

In conclusion, it is noted that these measures ensure the completion of ongoing interventions, reinforcing the safety and quality conditions of the route, while guaranteeing access for residents and visitors to one of the most emblematic trails in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

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