Allegation of verbal abuse of a child at the Auxílio Maternal Nursery

In the images, captured during the preparation of a video intended for parents, a professional can be heard addressing a child in an aggressive tone, even making physical threats. According to the images, the child was casually using the word “banana” while being photographed or filmed, to which one of the educators involved responded that the child would “get a banana in the eye.”

A complaint accompanied by a video recording, sent to JM by a reader, exposes an alleged case of verbal abuse of a child at the Auxílio Maternal Nursery in Funchal.

According to reports received, the incident involved an educator and an assistant from the institution.

Following the incident, the management of Auxílio Maternal reportedly sent a message to parents/guardians. In the message, which JM had access to, the management describes the episode as an “incomprehensible situation” and states that they became aware of the case during the same day.

The institution states that it “deeply regrets what happened” and emphasizes that “this type of behavior in no way reflects the values, principles, and standards of conduct” that guide its actions.

The newspaper is in contact with the management of Auxílio Maternal, seeking further clarification on what happened, particularly regarding the internal investigations initiated and the measures adopted in the meantime.

Jornal Madeira,