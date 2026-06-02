Tourist jumped fence and invaded the runway at Madeira Airport to catch a flight.

The 60-year-old man reportedly justified his decision by saying it was the quickest way to board the plane.

Its like a scene from a movie, but it really happened at Madeira Airport. A tourist was ‘caught’ this morning after allegedly invading the runway in an attempt to reach a departing flight.

According to what DIÁRIO has learned, the 60-year-old man allegedly crossed the security fence located at one end of the airport and entered the runway, attempting to reach the Ryanair aircraft that was scheduled to depart at 6:20 am, bound for Charleroi, Belgium.

Despite the apparent security breach, the movement was quickly detected by the airport’s surveillance systems and teams, and the individual was intercepted before he could achieve his goal. Before the authorities, the man reportedly justified his actions by saying he believed it was the fastest route to the plane.

Despite the unusual situation, airport operations were not affected and the flight to Charleroi took off on schedule.

From Diário Notícias

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