Madeira Camping Club promotes a hike in Machico

The Madeira Camping Club will be organizing a hike next Saturday, starting in the Maroços area and ending in Machico.

In an initiative open to the general public, the trail will also pass through the areas of Fontes Vermelhas, Levada do Caniçal, Miradouro do Pico do Facho and Vereda Pico do Facho, before reaching its final destination, after covering approximately 13km.

Those interested can register for the walk until 12:00 pm on Friday by contacting José Gonçalves by phone – Mobile: 969591687, or by email with the subject: Registration for the Walking Route to ccmadeirageral@gmail.com.

At the time of registration, it is necessary to indicate the full name, date of birth and tax identification number of each participant; this information is required for personal accident insurance. A mobile phone number must also be provided

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