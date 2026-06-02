Strong winds once again complicate landings in Madeira.

13 flights have already been cancelled and others diverted to alternative airports.

I was surprised this morning when someone asked me if I knew why 5 easyjet flights and a couple of TAP flights had cancelled today, and never expe ted it to be so windy at the airport again, which has been the case for most of the day on and off.

Strong winds are once again causing disruptions to air operations at Madeira International Airport, leading to flight cancellations and aircraft being diverted to other airports.

By early afternoon, 13 flights had already been cancelled (seven arrivals and six departures) due to strong gusts of wind that continue to affect approach and landing on the island.

In addition to the cancellations already recorded, the strong wind also forced the diversion of several planes to other alternative airports. Among them are flight 4Y702, from EW Discover, coming from Frankfurt, with a scheduled arrival at 2:45 PM, and flight X3 2830, from TUIFly, coming from Hannover, whose landing was scheduled for 2:55 PM.

According to meteorological data, the gust recorded in the last hour at the Santa Catarina station was 69 km/h, while the strongest gust so far occurred at 11:30 am, with an intensity of 81 km/h.

From Diário Notícias

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