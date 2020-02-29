The Jardim de Santa Luzia bar was robbed this morning, with them breaking the glass to enter the space, managing to carry out the action by taking some items from the establishment.

The tumultuous night did not stop here and in the areas surrounding the garden, namely in Ruas do Til, do Comboio, da Carne Azeda e na 31 de Janeiro, several cars were vandalized, without, however, theft of vehicles being recorded.

It is not known whether both events were designed by the same person / group, but the fact is that there is a strong coincidence, given that both occurred on the same night and under the same circumstances.

At the moment, details regarding these matters are still unknown.