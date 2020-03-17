There are many tourists that this morning cause a lot of movement on the floor of departures from Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the DIÁRIO found out, the great bustle verified has led to the breaking of all distancing rules, with many people at the check-in counters.

So far, according to the information posted on the Madeira Airport website, only the flight to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, has departed.

The usual morning flights from Funchal to Lisbon and Porto were canceled, as DIÁRIO has already announced, due to the quarantine decreed for all passengers arriving in Madeira, including the crews.

The Binter flight to Porto Santo should also not be carried out.

In the morning, flights to Munich, Copenhagen, Hanover, London and Zurich, among others, are planned.