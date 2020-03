Due to the current State of Emergency, the Madeiran Government is helping to disseminate information that helps the immediate departure of all tourists who are still on the island. The number is very low today, but it is estimated that about 300 remain on the island.

The information note notes the trips for the next week.

March 26th:

British Airways – Funchal to Gatwick

TAP – Funchal to Lisbon

March 28:

Lufthansa – Frankfurt

TAP – Funchal to Lisbon

March 31:

TAP – Funchal to Lisbon

From JM