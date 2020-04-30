Pingo Doce will start selling disposable protective masks against Covid-19 in the Region, starting next Saturday. This protective equipment will be sold in boxes of 50 units, each unit costing 44 cents plus VAT at 23%, which will subsequently drop to 6%, as soon as the rate reduction is published in Diário da República.

The masks consist of three layers of protection, with easily adjustable side elastics.

The masks will be available at 443 stores across the country.

They will be sold in boxes of 50 units and each box will be sold for 26.99 euros, and this price will undergo an update.

This proposal was made by the president of the PSD, Rui Rio, and was welcomed by the Government.

