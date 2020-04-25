The Police of Public Security (PSP) prevented at the beginning of the evening of this Saturday, that a person was on the Socorridos bridge in Câmara de Lobos, in the fast track.

The PSP arrived promptly at the scene after being warned and removed the citizen who was threatening to throw himself off the bridge. A team from the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP) were also on site and referred the individual to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

It is recalled that on the 16th of April , the PSP and the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters managed to avoid a tragedy on this bridge that has an altitude of approximately 120 meters. In this area was a man of about 40 years old leaning on the balcony who was also taken to a hospital.