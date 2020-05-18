Starting tomorrow and until next Monday, relatively high temperatures are forecast for the Madeira Archipelago. Temperatures should vary between 25ºC and 27ºC, especially between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in Funchal, with some wind at the weekend.

Victor Prior, director of the Meteorological Observatory of Funchal, told the Diario that the relative humidity should also drop in these same days, more sharply in the mountainous regions where it should be below 40%.

The reason, explained the meteorologist, is due to the location of the Azorean anticyclone and to a depression in North Africa that causes warm and dry air to be transported to Madeira.

As for the sea, the waves should be around 1.5 m and the temperature of the seawater will be around 20 degrees.