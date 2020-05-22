The high temperatures that will be felt this weekend in Madeira have already motivated the issuance of yellow notices by the IPMA.

The entire island of Madeira, from the North Coast, the South Coast and the Mountainous Regions will be under yellow warning between the morning of Saturday, 23 May, and midnight on Monday, the 25th, due to the hot weather and persistence high values ​​of the maximum temperature.

It is recalled that the last dawn has already registered higher air temperature values ​​than what had been normal, especially Santa Cruz / Aeroporto, which had a minimum temperature of 19.6 degrees centigrade this evening. The lowest low in the two dozen IPMA weather stations in Madeira was 9.0 degrees in Bica da Cana, the highest low recorded this month at that station.

From Diário Notícias