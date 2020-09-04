There are four more cases of coronavirus in Madeira this Friday and one more recovered patient.

Among the new cases these are 1 imported case from the Central Region and 3 cases of local transmission associated with a positive case identified in the North Region, the 3 local cases, two are in Funchal and 1 in Santa Cruz, of a traveler who stayed in RAM for a week. Today there is 1 more recovered to report, with the region counting 125 recovered cases of COVID-19. There are now 46 active cases, of which 31 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 15 are cases of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 22 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit and 24 in their own accommodation. There are also 3 situations that are being studied by health authorities. Laboratory analyzes and epidemiological investigations are underway, IASaúde recently announced.

From Agora Madeira