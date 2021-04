In the last 24 hours, 22 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in Madeira, so the total rose by 8823 confirmed cases of covid-19

All new cases are of local transmission, most of them already associated with contacts of positive cases already identified.

In the same period, 29 people were discharged, thus accounting for 8493 recovered cases of covid-19. The region now has a total of 259 active cases.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 71 deaths associated with this infection.