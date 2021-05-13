The Judiciary Police is again in various services of the Regional Government with a search warrant for documentation related to the international public tender for the ferry operation between Madeira and the continent.

The Vice-President of the Regional Government, Pedro Calado, confirms to DIÁRIO the operation in progress made, once again, following an anonymous report. That is why he regrets the “instrumentalisation of justice with clear political motivations”, especially in a matter duly authorized by the European Union.

Pedro Calado guarantees that all information is being provided in this operation led by a Prosecutor coming from Lisbon, but he repudiates the fact that for each act of management of the Madeiran executive complaints arise that require judicial investigations.

According to the official, the tender dates back to 2015 in a process that involves several nuances, and even motivated a series of parliamentary hearings “On the doubts in the concession of public services for the maritime transport of passengers and vehicles, through a ferry ship between RAM and the continent Portuguese ”and“ Provision of clarifications on the operation of the Madeira – Continental Portugal maritime line ”.

PJ was also on the premises at ENM Ferries, having been provided with all information related to the tender process that was in force in 2018 and 2019, the year in which the Sousa Group company terminated the contract alleging that “after two years of very large losses” , does not want to do the third year foreseen in the specifications.

From Diário Notícias