Madeira registers 44 new cases and 24 recovered.
It is the highest daily number since March 17 (45), on a day with yet another death.

The epidemiological report of the Regional Health Directorate on the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic reveals that in the last 24 hours 44 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were confirmed in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The region continues with an increasing trend of daily cases, totaling 10,118 confirmed cases of covid-19 to date. Of the new cases, 12 are imported (6 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, 4 from the United Kingdom, 1 from France and 1 from Spain) and 32 are cases of local transmission.

Today there are also 24 people recovered, accounting for 9,791 recovered cases of covid-19. With one death already reported today, the region accounts, to date, a total of 74 deaths associated with the disease.

The number of active cases also continues to grow, now totaling 253 people reported with the virus, of which 96 are imported and 157 are of local transmission.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. Emily Reply

    I wonder how many of these positive test results are related to what the person has eaten or had to drink prior to testing? It is well known that certain drinks such as coke, orange juice and any other citrus fruit can give a false positive result and it is also recommended that you don’t drink or eat anything (including chewing on gum) for one to two hours prior to testing, as again this can give false positive results.

  2. Danie Reply

    The lateral flow test can only give a false positive if you directly apply coke to tthe test strip and then do not mix with liquid buffer solution needed to maintain appropriate ph level. In other words you have to perform the test incorrectly. If you applied coke and added the buffer the test would correctly read negative..
    Secondly, the mere fact that you drank coke would not result in a false positive even if you did test incorrectly. You have to apply coke directly to the test strip, not just drink it.
    This all somewhat irrelevant as The PCA test is used at the airport.

