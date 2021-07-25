Madeira registers 44 new cases and 24 recovered.

It is the highest daily number since March 17 (45), on a day with yet another death.

The epidemiological report of the Regional Health Directorate on the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic reveals that in the last 24 hours 44 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were confirmed in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The region continues with an increasing trend of daily cases, totaling 10,118 confirmed cases of covid-19 to date. Of the new cases, 12 are imported (6 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, 4 from the United Kingdom, 1 from France and 1 from Spain) and 32 are cases of local transmission.

Today there are also 24 people recovered, accounting for 9,791 recovered cases of covid-19. With one death already reported today, the region accounts, to date, a total of 74 deaths associated with the disease.

The number of active cases also continues to grow, now totaling 253 people reported with the virus, of which 96 are imported and 157 are of local transmission.

From Diário Notícias