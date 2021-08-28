The fantastic view over the Atlantic Ocean deserved the guests’ distinction and vote of confidence.

The Global Tourism Awards 2021 awarded this hotel located on the slopes of Praia Formosa, where the harmonious sounds of nature and the waves of the sea are mixed with the excellence of services and the exceptional conditions of the space.

The Hotel Orca Praia is located, in an amphitheater, on a cliff by the sea, with stunning views of the ocean and in the most privileged place to contemplate the sunset. And it was precisely in the category of ‘Best Ocean View Hotel 2021’ that the hotel was distinguished.

From Jornal Madeira