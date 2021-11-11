Market night still to be decided

The Mayor of Funchal (CMF), Pedro Calado, does not assume any commitment for the time being in relation to the Market Night, which traditionally takes place on December 23rd.

On the sidelines of the council meeting held this Thursday, November 11th, Pedro Calado revealed that he is expectant for the event to resume this year as normal as possible, not forgetting that the Region is currently witnessing an “increase in the number of daily cases of Covid-19”.

The mayor emphasizes that the realization of the Market Night “will depend on what is defined by the health authority”, adding that he will soon meet with the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, to analyze the situation .

Pedro Calado warns that returning to normal life is “difficult if everyone is not cared for”. The Funchal councilor leaves a possible scenario for this year’s Market Night: “It could be a Market Night similar to last year, with some limitations, let’s try to adapt and see what is possible to do”.

From Diário Notícias

