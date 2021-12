Around 200 students were tested with covid-19 today at the Multiusos Pavilion in Porto Santo.

This test, using antigen and PCR tests, covers six classes from the 6th to the 11th grade of Escola Secundária do Porto Santo.

A situation that comes after this week, chains of transmission were detected in the ‘Golden Island’ and confirmed two positive cases in that school.

Some parents also took the opportunity to be tested with covid-19.

From Diário Notícias

