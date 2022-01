This Tuesday, the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology (SRE) reported a total of 65 new cases of covid-19 associated with educational establishments in the region.

Most of those infected are students, totaling 45 cases. These are joined by 14 teachers and six non-teaching staff.

The school with the highest number of cases is Basic and Secondary Dr. Ângelo Augusto da Silva (Levada), with 26 students, nine teachers and four non-faculty members testing positive.

From Diário Notícias

