Man from Porto da Cruz disappeared on Friday

Pedro Neves, 43 years old, resident in Porto da Cruz, was reported missing by his family, who have not known his whereabouts since last Friday, March 11th.

The last time he was seen, on Friday, he was in Machico. According to one sister, it was customary for the man to be away from home for some time, but he stayed in Porto da Cruz, where he lives and, therefore, he was seen by the neighbors. This time, he hasn’t been seen for four days.

The man was wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and a brown/camel sports coat. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Machico’s PSP or his family on 967 353 049.

From Diário Notícias

  1. My golly another one, how bad must peoples mental health be?
    Today here in Liveramenta we stopped because it looked like someone had been knocked over,two guys were trying to pull him away from front wheel of car, we then realised car was actually parked, he had fell and partly rolled under it.
    This was around 1pm, we then realised he was absolutely p-ssed out of his head,legless.
    What a sad state of affaires, but again this is seen as a way of avoiding issues and problems.
    We hope this man turns up and what ever issues he has, he can get help.

