Man from Porto da Cruz disappeared on Friday

Pedro Neves, 43 years old, resident in Porto da Cruz, was reported missing by his family, who have not known his whereabouts since last Friday, March 11th.

The last time he was seen, on Friday, he was in Machico. According to one sister, it was customary for the man to be away from home for some time, but he stayed in Porto da Cruz, where he lives and, therefore, he was seen by the neighbors. This time, he hasn’t been seen for four days.

The man was wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and a brown/camel sports coat. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Machico’s PSP or his family on 967 353 049.

From Diário Notícias

