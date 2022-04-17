Heat takes about 3,000 to the bathing complexes of Funchal this Easter

The good weather in Madeira has led many to choose to go for a swim this ‘holy’ weekend.

Between the 15th of April – when higher temperatures began to be verified in the archipelago – and this Easter Sunday (the 17th of April), approximately 3 thousand bathers passed through the bathing complexes of Funchal (Lido, Ponta Gorda, Barreirinha and Cavacas dock).

“From the 12th, when the weather started to improve, the number of people joining the complexes started to be a little higher. Indeed, on Good Friday and yesterday, we had very good numbers in all the complexes, around 1,300 and 1,400 people a day”, revealed Marília Andrade in statements to DIÁRIO/TSF Madeira.

The head of the Frente Mar Funchal also reported that, this morning, there were “about 300 bathers” in the Lido Bathing Complex alone.

Apparently, not even the Easter celebrations ‘stole’ fans from the sea, also noted Marília Andrade, adding that the balance of accesses to the bathing complexes of Funchal, this weekend, should reach 4,000 bathers “at ease” .

“It’s noticeable that people have a different habit. That is, they come earlier and there are a lot of people who are already leaving, probably for family gatherings. Even so, they didn’t stop coming to the beach and, being an Easter Sunday , is having a good turnout, because the weather is really fantastic”, he concluded.

