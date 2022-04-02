Rain and sea waves put the entire archipelago under yellow warning

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has updated the yellow warning that will come into force this Sunday and which covers the entire Madeira archipelago.

The meteorological agency maintains the warning due to periods of rain, sometimes heavy, for the South Coast, North Coast, Mountainous Regions and Porto Santo. It takes effect at 12 noon and ends at 9 pm.

Note also for the extension of the yellow warning, this time for maritime agitation, although only for the North Coast and Porto Santo. The waves can reach 4.5 meters between 9 am and 6 pm this Sunday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2 to 4 °C over the next few days, and showers could be snow on the highest peaks of the island of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

