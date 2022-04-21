THE DEBT THAT ORIGINATED THE PAEF “COULD HAVE A FERRY ALL YEAR FOR 525 YEARS”

The Liberal Initiative criticized, this Thursday, the management of the Regional Government in the operation of the ferry, arguing that “the value of the debt that originated the PAEF was enough to have a ferry all year for 525 years”.

In a statement signed by the coordinating committee of the Liberal Initiative in Madeira, the party states that “the ferry operation cost three million a year to operate three months” and that “if it operated 12 months it would cost 12 million”.

“In 2011, Madeira’s debt, or rather, the Madeira Regional Government’s debt was over six thousand three hundred million euros. There are documents that point to much more, but let’s stick to this value, which was what the Court of Auditors detected”, it can be read.

IL emphasizes that “the debt inquiry was closed, but that did not make it disappear”. “It continues there, harming us on a daily basis. It is we, the Madeiran taxpayers, who continue to pay it. Whenever we buy something, whenever we fill up our car, for example. When you submit your income tax return for this year, do a simulation, as if you lived in the Azores, to see the difference”, he exemplifies.

“The 2011 debt management is not the first time that Madeira has had to resort to the wing of the State. And on this floor it won’t be the last”, he says.

