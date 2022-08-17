XVIII edition of Emigrant’s Day in the parish of Ilha

The 18th edition of Emigrant Day – Traditional Flavors and Knowledge 2022 takes place on August 21, in the parish of Ilha

The event will begin at 9:30 am with a Sunday mass to Nossa Senhora do Rosário for the Emigrants, in the local Parish Church. Then, in the Parish Hall of Ilha, will take place the official session chaired by the regional secretary of Finance, Rogério Gouveia, and a debate on the theme ‘Tools that position a territory’.

The same will be attended by the following guest speakers, Marco Gonçalves, PRODERAM2020 manager, Micaela Vieira, project manager at Startup Madeira, Emanuel Pereira, president of the Madeira Rural Association and real estate agent, Sara Jardim. The debate will be moderated and commented by António Trindade, president of the General Assembly of Casa do Povo da Ilha. Soon after the debate, there will be a presentation of the book ‘The return of those who never left – Memórias e Histórias da Emigração de São Roque do Faial’, published by Casa do Povo de São Roque do Faial, followed by a lunch with local delicacies. , at Casa do Povo da Ilha. Then, at 2:30 pm, the Cars de Pau Circuit will take place, from the Miradouro do Cabeço do Resto to the Public Wells, below the Civic Center of the Parish of Ilha.

From 4:30 pm to 2:00 am on Monday, the Rochão Folklore Group, Sandra & Ricardo, Xarabanda, Catarina Melim & Banda, 4Litro & Banda and Fitness Team will be on stage. The program ends with DJ Hugo Basílio.

The Emigrant’s Day will feature a presentation by Carlos Pereira – technician of the Rural Services Directorate and will be broadcast live through the naminhaterraTV channel and the facebook of Casa do Povo da Ilha.

From Diário Notícias

