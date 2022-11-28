MADEIRA MANDOLIN ORCHESTRA WELCOMES DECEMBER WITH A CONCERT AT THE QUINTA DAS CRUZES MUSEUM

As part of the new 2022/2023 Artistic Season of the Madeira Mandolin Orchestra, this Orchestra opens the month of December with a performance on Friday, December 2nd, at the Quinta das Cruzes Museum, starting at 9 pm.

Featuring a program of classical music adapted to mandolins, this Friday’s concert consists of an evening with yet another artistic proposal by the Orchestra, inserted in a structuring way in the cultural and historical panorama of the century-old mandolin culture in the Region.

From Jornal Madeira

This concert will include a program with arrangements by Eurico Martins which features musical pieces by world-renowned composers such as Emil Waldteufel, Johann Sebastian Bach, Raffaele Calace, Albert Ketèlby, among others.

The concert will last approximately 1:15 hours, being organized by the Recreio Musical União da Mocidade association.

The Madeira Mandolin Orchestra is recognized as the oldest and youngest mandolin orchestra in Europe, with regard to its 109 years since its foundation and the ages of each of its performers (between 14 and 43 years old), being directed by Maestro André Martins since 2015.

With an entry price from €10.00, tickets are now available for purchase at the usual places (see all the information at www.madeiramandolin.com ) or from 10:00 am, during the day, at the concert venue.

