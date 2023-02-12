Thousands turn out for Festa dos Compadres

Thousands of locals and foreigners attend in Santana the colorful, lively and creative Revelry and Ethnographic processions of the Festa dos Compadres.

The dry and mild weather contributes to the festive atmosphere that, since yesterday, has been experienced in the center of the capital city on the north coast of Madeira.

After the two parades (together), which in total have close to a thousand extras, attention will focus on Praça da Cidade, where the court for the Judgment/Sentence of Compadres (16 hours) is set up, a large space protected by mega tent (60×15 m) to protect against a possible return of precipitation (drizzle).

