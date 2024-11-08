Verão de São Martinho -Summer of Saint Martin

Warning for Sahara Dust.

Weekend with rising temperatures, the forecast is highs of 28/29 °C, the north coast could see 30° on Sunday. In addition to temperatures this hot air mass with winds moving at southeast altitude will carry desert dust from Africa, concentration expected from the end of the day today, Friday.

The Sahara dust will be with us all weekend, from later tonight (Friday), and only clearing late Sunday evening.

It will be a dry heat so the humidity will be low.

A definite summer spell for the festival in São Martinho around the church. The busiest night will be the Sunday, the eve od São Martinho. The traditional Bacalhau roasted, and its the time to sample the new wine, from the harvest in September. A great, busy festival , well worth going if you have never been.

