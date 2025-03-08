Negative temperatures all day at Pico do Areeiro

Madeira was under yellow and orange warnings this Saturday due to adverse weather conditions. The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning for rain and wind, while rough seas prompted an orange warning, especially in coastal areas. In addition, low temperatures marked the day, especially in mountainous regions.

At Pico do Areeiro, the thermometers dropped to -2.0°C, while a little further down, -0.1°C was recorded (Chão do Areeiro). Interestingly, between midnight and 6pm this Saturday, all minimum temperatures were below zero and, with the exception of the first three hours of the day, there were also negative maximum temperatures. At 6pm, for example, the maximum temperature was -0.5°C, while the minimum reached -1.4°C at Pico do Areeiro station.

Temperatures also recorded low values ​​in other parts of the island. In Cancela, the IPMA meteorological station recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7°C, while in Funchal, in the Lido area, the minimum was 13.6°C and 12.7°C at the Funchal Observatory station.

In the north of the island, São Jorge recorded 9.7°C, Santana reached 8.4°C and, in Monte, the temperature dropped to 7.7°C. In Pico Alto, a little further up, the thermometers marked 3.7°C.

Given these adverse weather conditions, the authorities recommend caution, especially for those traveling in mountainous areas and areas exposed to strong winds and rough seas. Civil Protection also advises the population to avoid unnecessary travel and to adopt safety measures to minimize the risks associated with the intense cold. If necessary, support is available to the most vulnerable people, including the elderly and individuals in situations of social vulnerability, to ensure their well-being and safety during this period of low temperatures.

