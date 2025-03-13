Nic Von Rupp Surfed Madeira’s ‘Biggest Swell of the Decade’

While Nazaré is renowned for its significant waves, Jardim do Mar, a point break situated on Madeira’s north coast, presents a compelling alternative, rivaling some of the world’s most formidable big-wave locations. Recently, it experienced one of the decade’s largest swells.

Consequently, Nic von Rupp, a prominent big-wave surfer frequently seen at Nazaré, documented this event in a recently published YouTube video.

Known for his approachable demeanor and enthusiasm, von Rupp’s video showcases an intense session featuring numerous substantial waves, underscored by the natural soundscape of the ocean.

“Jardim do Mar just delivered the heaviest waves in years — and Nic and the boys were there for all of it,” reads the video’s caption. “This is big wave surfing at its rawest — massive, unforgiving, and unmissable.”

