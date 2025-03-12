Body found at sea was that of a missing man

The body that was found this morning next to the São Lázaro pier, in Funchal, has already been identified.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, it is the body of a man who had been missing for four days from Porto da Cruz.

The family has already been informed of what happened and support has been provided by the Maritime Police Psychology Office.

As reported by DIÁRIO based on the statement issued by the National Maritime Authority, the alert was received by a member of the Port of Funchal at 7:40 am. Members of the Funchal Maritime Police and the Lifeguard Station were mobilized to the scene.

The body, which corresponds to a man of approximately 80 years old, was collected by the crew of the vessel, and the Health Delegate declared the death. After contacting the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Judicial Police, the body was transported to the Madeira Forensic and Medical Office.

From Diário Notícias

