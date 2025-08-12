Boat on Fire off Madelena do Mar.Tobi Hughes·12th August 2025Madeira News Thanks to Justin Holder for these photos of a boat on fire off Madelena do Mar. Looks like it could be a private yacht, and the occupants rescued by another vessel. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related