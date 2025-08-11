PSP confirms arrest of council employee who sold drugs to third parties

The Public Security Police confirmed to DIÁRIO that on August 6th they arrested a man for possession of prohibited weapons and drug trafficking in Funchal, when questioned about the arrest of the Funchal City Council employee.

The Madeira PSP Regional Command (CRM) reports that on August 6, 2025, as part of an investigation into drug trafficking, embezzlement, and abuse of power, led by the 1st Funchal Section of the Madeira DIAP, the Funchal PSP EIC executed home and non-home search warrants, as well as search and seizure warrants for computer data and documents, including electronic communication records. The investigation, which had been ongoing for approximately one year, focused on an individual who was selling what is believed to be alpha-PHP and/or alpha-PiHP to third parties.

The PSP also stated in a statement that during the proceedings, several doses of narcotics, money suspected of being derived from drug sales, a cell phone, and several prohibited weapons were seized. The vehicle used by the defendant was also seized and has since been returned to its owner.

The defendant was released, by order of the competent judicial authority, in order to await the results of the toxicological examinations of the seized substances and, thus, obtain the indispensable circumstantial evidence of the crime of drug trafficking.

