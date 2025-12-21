A group of hikers and mountain enthusiasts gathered this morning at the start of the PR2 trail, in Fajã dos Cardos, Curral das Freiras, in a protest against the measures that the Regional Government intends to implement from January 2026 onwards regarding access to trails, levadas (irrigation channels) and paths in the Region. The initiative was promoted by Jorge Quintal, a well-known hiker in the Region, who accuses the Executive of limiting the right of residents to enjoy the natural heritage.

100%, it shouldn’t have even entered the pathetic minds of those in charge let alone be put into place.

“This is a blockade to the movement of Madeirans,” stated Jorge Quintal, considering the mandatory prior registration on a digital platform an unacceptable restriction. “It’s like prohibiting a person from entering their home,” he added, emphasizing that walking along the levadas and trails is part of the identity and daily life of many residents.

The promoter of the initiative acknowledged the need for rules and safety measures, but criticized the announced model. “Measures need to be taken, but not in this way,” he said, warning of the risk of excluding the people of Madeira. He explained that the platform that will manage access could become permanently full. “The platform will always be full, and it will be very difficult for the people of Madeira to access the levadas and trails,” he warned.

Jorge Quintal also lamented that hikers and regular users were not involved in the process. “We were not consulted in this study,” he stated, arguing that any decision should have included the participation of those who know and regularly use the routes.

During the gathering, participants argued that trails, levadas and paths constitute a unique heritage, built over generations, and should not be constrained by rules they consider disproportionate to residents. The PR2 trail, which connects Curral das Freiras to Boaventura and Pico Ruivo, was highlighted as a symbolic route of this historical connection to the mountains.

Regarding the next steps, Jorge Quintal revealed his intention to move forward with a petition to bring the issue to the Legislative Assembly of Madeira. “We’re going to create a petition, but people talk, they support it, but when it comes to showing their faces, they’re afraid,” he stated, appealing for public mobilization.

For the promoter of the initiative, the issue is one of principle. “The people of Madeira cannot be harmed and must have free access. It’s a matter of principle,” he concluded.

The organizers considered this action a sign of public protest against the announced measures and guaranteed that they will continue to monitor the process, demanding that the right of movement of the people of Madeira be safeguarded in the future management of the region’s trails and levadas (irrigation channels).

