As happened yesterday and warnings posted on the airport website and other resources online, boarder control will have many queues. Reports also stated that people with eu passports but coming on flights from UK were still made to go to the non eu line.

The Region alerted the Republic to the “clear signs of inadequacy” in border control at Madeira Airport, pressured by the new European system and increased traffic. Eduardo Jesus demands increased resources before the tourist peak. ‘Borders on the verge of collapse’ is today’s JM headline.

A new storm will affect air and sea operations in the coming days. Rain, winds up to 90 km/h, and waves of 12 meters are forecast.

Expect more problems especially Thursday at the airport, the week is not looking good and the wind will be strong from Wednesday afternoon through to Saturday night. Be prepared for delays or canceled flights.

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