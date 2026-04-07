Snow falls on the mountains

The IPMA’s forecast of possible snowfall in the highest points of Madeira Island has been confirmed.

The drop in air temperature to negative values, coupled with precipitation, has already resulted in the whitening of the landscape in the higher areas this morning with the falling of granular snow.

In the last hour (at 9 am), the extreme minimum temperature at the Pico do Areeiro weather station was -0.7 ºC, after having dropped from 4.6 ºC recorded in the early morning. Since midnight, the accumulated rainfall was 3.1 mm, of which 1.9 mm occurred in the last hour (between 8 am and 9 am).

Those who arrived at Pico do Areeiro at the last minute confirm that “it’s turning white”.

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