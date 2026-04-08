IPMA issues yellow warnings for precipitation and wind in Madeira.

Rough seas put the north coast and Porto Santo island under orange alert.

The Portuguese Institute for the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued a yellow warning for rain and wind this Wednesday and upgraded the warning for rough seas to orange for Porto Santo and the north coast of Madeira Island.

A precipitation warning has been issued for the mountainous regions and the north coast of Madeira Island and is in effect between 6 PM today and 3 PM tomorrow, April 9th. During this period, heavy showers are expected, which may occasionally include hail and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, IPMA (Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere) issued a yellow warning for strong winds, valid for the entire Madeira archipelago, between 6 pm today and noon tomorrow, with gusts from the north/northwest expected to reach 110 km/h in the highlands, up to 80 km/h on the south coast and up to 90 km/h on the north coast of Madeira Island and Porto Santo Island.

The weather warning for rough seas reaches orange, the second highest on a scale of four, between 3 pm this Wednesday and noon tomorrow, with northwest waves expected to have a significant height of 5 to 7 meters, potentially reaching a maximum height of 12 meters on the north coast of Madeira and on the island of Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

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