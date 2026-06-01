Strong winds cause flight diversions and cancellations in Madeira.

A flight from Vilnius (Lithuania) was diverted today at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo due to strong wind conditions experienced this Monday.

According to data from ANA Aeroportos, flight GW 3311, operated by GETJET and scheduled to arrive at 6:15 PM, was unable to land in Madeira, having been diverted due to operational reasons related to the wind.

According to the ANA website , a Sata Air Açores flight, S4 162, departing from Ponta Delgada and scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 03:05, was also cancelled today, as well as the corresponding return flight.

Today’s weather conditions have been marked by strong winds, with a maximum gust recorded in the early morning reaching 74 km/h. In the last hour, the wind has intensified again, reaching 63 km/h, blowing from the north.

The strong wind conditions have sporadically affected airport operations in Madeira, particularly during approach and landing on the airport runway.

Jet2 Glasgow is just diverting to Porto Danto now, with several other flights trying to land.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading…